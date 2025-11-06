Russian UAV strike on Dnipro on November 6: there are casualties, residential buildings damaged

ukenru
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on November 7: forecaster predicts dry and warm weather
Zelenskyy signed new sanctions against Russia and announced new NSDC decisions: what they concern
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
Russia again attacked the railway in Ukraine: trains in the east change routes and are delayed
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Kinburn Spit destroyed: ecologists and military report catastrophic consequences
Kyiv investigates disappearance of police precinct chief and seized funds
Offshore schemes: how the Russian-linked company AAL Group Ltd legalized itself in the UAE and gained access to Ukrainian helicopters
How to properly wash winter jackets: tips for down, wool, and synthetic models
Ukraine launches the "Money Follows the Teacher" program: what it is and what are the conditions for educators
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Ukraine launches the "Money Follows the Teacher" program: what it is and what are the conditions for educators
How to properly wash winter jackets: tips for down, wool, and synthetic models
Offshore schemes: how the Russian-linked company AAL Group Ltd legalized itself in the UAE and gained access to Ukrainian helicopters
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
Exclusive
November 6, 08:00 AM • 46608 views
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving Hollywood
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar exams
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actor
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desert
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a stranger
Russian UAV strike on Dnipro on November 6: there are casualties, residential buildings damaged

In Dnipro, on the evening of November 6, 6 people were injured as a result of a Russian UAV attack. Residential buildings were also damaged.

Russian UAV strike on Dnipro on November 6: there are casualties, residential buildings damaged

As a result of the Russian UAV attack in Dnipro on the evening of November 6, 6 people were injured, and residential buildings were also damaged. This was reported by UNN with reference to the mayor of Dnipro Borys Filatov and the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Vladyslav Hayvanenko.

Details

Initially, Hayvanenko reported that 4 people were injured in the attack - a 34-year-old woman and men aged 40, 42, and 57. All were hospitalized in moderate condition. He added that a four-story building in the city was damaged. Data on the damage caused by the enemy continues to be clarified.

Later, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA reported that the number of injured had increased to 6 people. He noted that three of them remain in the hospital in moderate condition. They are being provided with all necessary medical care.

Mayor Borys Filatov reported that several residential buildings in Dnipro were damaged as a result of the enemy attack.

The city, primarily hospitals and utility services, are working in full coordination with rescuers and the OVA

- Filatov wrote.

Recall

On the evening of Thursday, November 6, explosions occurred in Dnipro due to an attack by Russian UAVs. Explosions were heard in various districts of the city starting from 5:30 p.m. - Pavlohrad also came under attack.

The regional authorities reported that Russian occupiers continue to attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, including energy infrastructure facilities. They added that new attacks are possible on the night of November 7 - residents of the region were urged to charge their gadgets and power banks, and also to make a small supply of water in case of interruptions.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Dnipro