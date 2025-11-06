Russian UAV strike on Dnipro on November 6: there are casualties, residential buildings damaged

As a result of the Russian UAV attack in Dnipro on the evening of November 6, 6 people were injured, and residential buildings were also damaged. This was reported by UNN with reference to the mayor of Dnipro Borys Filatov and the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Vladyslav Hayvanenko.

Details

Initially, Hayvanenko reported that 4 people were injured in the attack - a 34-year-old woman and men aged 40, 42, and 57. All were hospitalized in moderate condition. He added that a four-story building in the city was damaged. Data on the damage caused by the enemy continues to be clarified.

Later, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA reported that the number of injured had increased to 6 people. He noted that three of them remain in the hospital in moderate condition. They are being provided with all necessary medical care.

Mayor Borys Filatov reported that several residential buildings in Dnipro were damaged as a result of the enemy attack.

The city, primarily hospitals and utility services, are working in full coordination with rescuers and the OVA - Filatov wrote.

Recall

On the evening of Thursday, November 6, explosions occurred in Dnipro due to an attack by Russian UAVs. Explosions were heard in various districts of the city starting from 5:30 p.m. - Pavlohrad also came under attack.

The regional authorities reported that Russian occupiers continue to attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, including energy infrastructure facilities. They added that new attacks are possible on the night of November 7 - residents of the region were urged to charge their gadgets and power banks, and also to make a small supply of water in case of interruptions.