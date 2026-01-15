Russian UAV attack on Odesa region on January 15: civilian infrastructure hit, man injured

On the night of January 15, Russian occupiers attacked the southern districts of Odesa region with attack drones. Although most enemy targets were destroyed by air defense forces, damage to civilian infrastructure was recorded in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper.

Details

As a result of the Russian attack, two single-story administrative buildings were destroyed, followed by a fire. A security guard was also injured – he was provided with assistance on the spot.

Relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences. Law enforcement agencies are recording new war crimes of the Russian Federation against the civilian population of Odesa region - Kiper stated.

Recall

As a result of the night drone attack by Russians, stained glass windows were damaged in the Lviv church of Olga and Elizabeth.

UNN also reported that on January 14, a Russian drone hit a house in the Putyvl community of Konotop district, Sumy region. Four children aged 6 to 17 were injured. They were provided with assistance on the spot without hospitalization.