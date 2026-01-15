Russian UAV attack on Odesa region on January 15: civilian infrastructure hit, man injured

$43.180.08
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 11697 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
08:08 AM • 15203 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
07:52 AM • 10994 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
06:16 AM • 13281 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 34802 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 33097 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 34988 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 33308 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 14, 04:42 PM • 27272 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
January 14, 02:56 PM • 22947 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Border guards in southern Ukraine destroyed occupiers' quad bikes, communication antenna, and robotJanuary 15, 01:23 AM • 5192 views
Russian offensive in Ukraine slowed down: ISW named the reasonsPhotoJanuary 15, 03:07 AM • 14772 views
"Damage from the Armed Forces of Ukraine": Russia tries to evade responsibility for the destroyed Donbas - CPDJanuary 15, 04:04 AM • 12262 views
In Kyiv, drone debris hit a 15-story building due to a Russian attack: consequences shownPhoto06:59 AM • 10875 views
Kyiv and region still without schedules, due to new Russian attacks, power outages in Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions - Ministry of Energy08:33 AM • 7690 views
Publications
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 11701 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope08:08 AM • 15212 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 39628 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 51675 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?January 14, 07:00 AM • 57890 views
UNN Lite
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinis07:20 AM • 2822 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 34426 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 68671 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 60301 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 64531 views
Russian UAV attack on Odesa region on January 15: civilian infrastructure hit, man injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

On the night of January 15, Russian occupiers attacked the southern districts of Odesa region with drones. Most targets were destroyed, but damage to civilian infrastructure was recorded in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district.

Russian UAV attack on Odesa region on January 15: civilian infrastructure hit, man injured

On the night of January 15, Russian occupiers attacked the southern districts of Odesa region with attack drones. Although most enemy targets were destroyed by air defense forces, damage to civilian infrastructure was recorded in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper.

Details

As a result of the Russian attack, two single-story administrative buildings were destroyed, followed by a fire. A security guard was also injured – he was provided with assistance on the spot.

Relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences. Law enforcement agencies are recording new war crimes of the Russian Federation against the civilian population of Odesa region

 - Kiper stated.

Recall

As a result of the night drone attack by Russians, stained glass windows were damaged in the Lviv church of Olga and Elizabeth.

UNN also reported that on January 14, a Russian drone hit a house in the Putyvl community of Konotop district, Sumy region. Four children aged 6 to 17 were injured. They were provided with assistance on the spot without hospitalization.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
War in Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Lviv