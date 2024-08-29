Russian troops strike in Kupyansk district: two people are injured

In the afternoon, on August 29, Russian occupation forces struck the village of Novoosynove in the Kharkiv region. The incident resulted in a fire. This was stated by the Kharkiv RMA, reports UNN.

Details

Around 16:00, the enemy fired on Novosynove village. Novoosynove village of Kupyansk community. The type of weapon is being established - RMA summarized.

It is noted that as a result of the enemy attack, a fire broke out and engulfed a private house, an outbuilding and a car.

Preliminary, two people were injured. Relevant services are working at the scene - The department was slipping in.

