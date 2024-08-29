Russian troops strike in Kupyansk district: two people are injured
Kyiv • UNN
On August 29, the occupants attacked the village of Novooosynove in the Kupyansk community. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out, damaging a house, an outbuilding and a car, and two people were preliminarily injured.
In the afternoon, on August 29, Russian occupation forces struck the village of Novoosynove in the Kharkiv region. The incident resulted in a fire. This was stated by the Kharkiv RMA, reports UNN.
Details
Around 16:00, the enemy fired on Novosynove village. Novoosynove village of Kupyansk community. The type of weapon is being established
It is noted that as a result of the enemy attack, a fire broke out and engulfed a private house, an outbuilding and a car.
Preliminary, two people were injured. Relevant services are working at the scene
21 people, including 10 law enforcement officers, were injured in a Russian strike in Kupyansk29.08.24, 16:09 • 15700 views