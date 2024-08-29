ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

21 people, including 10 law enforcement officers, were injured in a Russian strike in Kupyansk

21 people, including 10 law enforcement officers, were injured in a Russian strike in Kupyansk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15698 views

A Russian airstrike on the center of Kupyansk injured 11 civilians and 10 police officers. Forty-three houses and cars were damaged, and two police officers remain in hospital.

On August 28, 11 civilians and 10 police officers were injured in an air strike by the Russian army in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region. This was reported by the National Police, according to UNN

Details

According to law enforcement, the enemy hit a FAB-500 with an UMPK module in the city center. 

43 multi-storey and private buildings and cars were damaged. Official cars were also damaged.

According to Volodymyr Tymoshko, the head of the main department of the National Police in Kharkiv region, on Suspilne , two police officers remain in the hospital.

The strike hit the center of the city... a total of 11 civilians and 10 police officers were injured, who were  in the immediate vicinity of the target population. Two police officers  were taken to hospital, one of them is in moderate condition

- said Tymoshko.

On August 28, it was reported that Russian troops struck the center of Kupyansk in Kharkiv region using anti-aircraft missiles

