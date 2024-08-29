21 people, including 10 law enforcement officers, were injured in a Russian strike in Kupyansk
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian airstrike on the center of Kupyansk injured 11 civilians and 10 police officers. Forty-three houses and cars were damaged, and two police officers remain in hospital.
On August 28, 11 civilians and 10 police officers were injured in an air strike by the Russian army in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region. This was reported by the National Police, according to UNN.
Details
According to law enforcement, the enemy hit a FAB-500 with an UMPK module in the city center.
43 multi-storey and private buildings and cars were damaged. Official cars were also damaged.
According to Volodymyr Tymoshko, the head of the main department of the National Police in Kharkiv region, on Suspilne , two police officers remain in the hospital.
The strike hit the center of the city... a total of 11 civilians and 10 police officers were injured, who were in the immediate vicinity of the target population. Two police officers were taken to hospital, one of them is in moderate condition
On August 28, it was reported that Russian troops struck the center of Kupyansk in Kharkiv region using anti-aircraft missiles