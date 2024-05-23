russian troops shelled Sumy region 25 times, causing 108 explosions

During the day, the occupiers fired 25 times at Sumy region, and 108 explosions were recorded. This is reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

During the day, russians fired 25 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 108 explosions were recorded. The Khotyn, Yunakiv, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Esman, Druzhbivka, Seredyno-Bud communities were shelled - Sumy Regional Military Administration.

On the situation in the communities

Velykopysarivska: the occupants fired from mortars (28 explosions) and artillery (7 explosions), shelled the NRF (6 explosions) from a helicopter and dropped explosives from a UAV (1 explosion).

Yunakivska: the enemy carried out artillery attacks (10 explosions), mortar attacks (5 explosions), and an attack with an FPV drone (3 explosions).

Krasnopilska: The enemy dropped 19 mines on the territory of the community. There was also an artillery shelling (1 explosion).

Bilopilska: enemy forces used artillery shelling (10 explosions), dropped VOG ammunition from a UAV (4 explosions).

Esmanska: an attack was carried out using an FPV drone (1 explosion) and a mortar (3 explosions).

Druzhbivska: the enemy army attacked with Grad multiple rocket launchers (5 explosions).

Khotynska: an attack was carried out using FPV drone (2 explosions).

Seredyno-Budske: enemy forces used mortar fire (3 explosions).

Artyukh told whether there is currently a threat to Sumy region