russian troops shelled Sumy region 25 times, causing 108 explosions

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 26590 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 95381 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 142707 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147523 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 242591 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172551 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164131 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148121 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221409 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112987 views

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 50428 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 69764 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109022 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 41684 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 75159 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 242591 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221409 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207840 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233801 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220846 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 26590 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 21343 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 27036 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109022 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112203 views
russian troops shelled Sumy region 25 times, causing 108 explosions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 44479 views

The enemy fired 25 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, resulting in 108 explosions in different localities.

During the day, the occupiers fired 25 times at Sumy region, and 108 explosions were recorded. This is reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

During the day, russians fired 25 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 108 explosions were recorded. The Khotyn, Yunakiv, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Esman, Druzhbivka, Seredyno-Bud communities were shelled

- Sumy Regional Military Administration.

On the situation in the communities

Velykopysarivska: the occupants fired from mortars (28 explosions) and artillery (7 explosions), shelled the NRF (6 explosions) from a helicopter and dropped explosives from a UAV (1 explosion).

Yunakivska: the enemy carried out artillery attacks (10 explosions), mortar attacks (5 explosions), and an attack with an FPV drone (3 explosions).

Krasnopilska: The enemy dropped 19 mines on the territory of the community. There was also an artillery shelling (1 explosion).

Bilopilska: enemy forces used artillery shelling (10 explosions), dropped VOG ammunition from a UAV  (4 explosions).

Esmanska: an attack was carried out using an FPV drone (1 explosion) and a mortar (3 explosions).

Druzhbivska: the enemy army attacked with Grad multiple rocket launchers (5 explosions).

Khotynska: an attack was carried out using  FPV drone (2 explosions).

Seredyno-Budske: enemy forces used mortar fire (3 explosions).

Artyukh told whether there is currently a threat to Sumy region23.05.24, 19:49 • 13965 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
sumySums

Contact us about advertising