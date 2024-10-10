Russian troops fired 62 times at border areas of Sumy region - RMA

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 49419 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101516 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164003 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136214 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142171 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138579 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180741 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112021 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171599 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104724 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141068 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140931 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 92725 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108403 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110520 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 164003 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180741 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171599 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199001 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187987 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140931 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141068 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146015 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137482 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154410 views
Russian troops fired 62 times at border areas of Sumy region - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50352 views

Russian troops fired 62 times at the border areas of Sumy region on October 10. They recorded 105 explosions in 12 communities, using mortars, artillery, tanks and drones.

On October 10, Russians fired 62 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 105 explosions were recorded.  This was reported by the Sumy RMA, according to UNN.

Mykolayivka, Khotyn, Miropil, River, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysarivska, Novoslobidska, Esman, Sveska, Druzhbivka and Seredina-Buda communities were shelled,

- the statement said.

Details

Sveska community: FPV drone strikes (2 explosions), artillery shelling (1 explosion).

Novoslobidska community: the enemy was shooting from mortars (15 explosions).

Bilopilska community: launches of UXOs (10 explosions), FPV drone strike (1 explosion), UAV drop of explosives (1 explosion), mortar shelling (5 explosions), tank shelling (6 explosions) were recorded.

River community: an attack by a subversive group (2 explosions).

Krasnopilska community: there were FPV drone strikes (8 explosions), mortar attacks (8 explosions), and launches of UAVs (4 explosions).

Esman community: Russians attacked with FPV drones (8 explosions).

Velykopysarivska community: 4 mines were dropped by the enemy on the territory of the community.

Seredina-Buda community: there were mortar attacks (12 explosions), FPV drone strikes (2 explosions).

Druzhbivka community: FPV drone strikes were carried out (2 explosions).

Khotyn community: Russians attacked with self-propelled artillery systems (6 explosions), FPV drones (3 explosions).

Miropilska community: there was a UAV drop of explosives (1 explosion), launch of a CAB (2 explosions).

Mykolaiv community: launches of the CAB were recorded (2 explosions).

Russian troops attacked 4 communities in Chernihiv region: more than 100 “hits” in 24 hours10.10.24, 11:59 • 11942 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
chernihiv-oblastChernihiv Oblast

Contact us about advertising