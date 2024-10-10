Russian troops fired 62 times at border areas of Sumy region - RMA

On October 10, Russians fired 62 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 105 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, according to UNN.

Mykolayivka, Khotyn, Miropil, River, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysarivska, Novoslobidska, Esman, Sveska, Druzhbivka and Seredina-Buda communities were shelled, - the statement said.

Details

Sveska community: FPV drone strikes (2 explosions), artillery shelling (1 explosion).

Novoslobidska community: the enemy was shooting from mortars (15 explosions).

Bilopilska community: launches of UXOs (10 explosions), FPV drone strike (1 explosion), UAV drop of explosives (1 explosion), mortar shelling (5 explosions), tank shelling (6 explosions) were recorded.

River community: an attack by a subversive group (2 explosions).

Krasnopilska community: there were FPV drone strikes (8 explosions), mortar attacks (8 explosions), and launches of UAVs (4 explosions).

Esman community: Russians attacked with FPV drones (8 explosions).

Velykopysarivska community: 4 mines were dropped by the enemy on the territory of the community.

Seredina-Buda community: there were mortar attacks (12 explosions), FPV drone strikes (2 explosions).

Druzhbivka community: FPV drone strikes were carried out (2 explosions).

Khotyn community: Russians attacked with self-propelled artillery systems (6 explosions), FPV drones (3 explosions).

Miropilska community: there was a UAV drop of explosives (1 explosion), launch of a CAB (2 explosions).

Mykolaiv community: launches of the CAB were recorded (2 explosions).

Russian troops attacked 4 communities in Chernihiv region: more than 100 “hits” in 24 hours