Russian troops attacked 4 communities in Chernihiv region: more than 100 “hits” in 24 hours

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled 4 border communities in Chernihiv region with artillery, mortars, and drones, and more than 100 "hits" were recorded, the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service reported on Facebook on Thursday, UNN reports.

"Russian troops attacked four border communities in Chernihiv region," the message reads and lists:

Novhorod-Siverska community: 22 arrivals of explosive devices from UAVs in Hremyach village; Arrival of FPV drone in Hremyach village; -Six arrivals of barrel artillery in Buchky village; Three arrivals of FPV drone in Pushkari village.

Semenivka community: 6 hits by FPV drones in the village of Yanzhulivka; Three hits by 120 mm mortars in the village of Halahanivka; 19 hits by cannon artillery in the village of Mkhy; Two hits by cannon artillery in the town of Semenivka; 10 hits by 120 mm mortars in the village of Leonivka.

Snovska community: an explosive device was dropped from a UAV in the village of Huta Studenetska; 11 hits from a 120 mm mortar in the village of Yeline; five hits from a 120 mm mortar in the village of Khrinivka; 12 hits from a 120 mm mortar in the village of Huta Studenetska; Two hits from FPV drones in the village of Huta Studenetska.

Horodnyanska community: Five 120-mm mortar rounds at Senkivka village.

There is no information about dead or wounded people among the local population as a result of the shelling.

