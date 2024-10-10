Russian troops attacked 4 communities in Chernihiv region: more than 100 “hits” in 24 hours

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 49296 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101507 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 163985 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136207 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142168 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138578 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180732 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112021 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171590 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104724 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141066 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140928 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 92709 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108399 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110515 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 163995 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180738 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171596 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198999 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187983 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140928 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141066 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146014 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137481 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154409 views
Actual
Russian troops attacked 4 communities in Chernihiv region: more than 100 “hits” in 24 hours

Russian troops attacked 4 communities in Chernihiv region: more than 100 “hits” in 24 hours

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11942 views

Russian troops shelled 4 border communities in Chernihiv region. They used artillery, mortars, FPV drones and UAVs to drop explosive devices. No casualties among the local population were reported.

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled 4 border communities in Chernihiv region with artillery, mortars, and drones, and more than 100 "hits" were recorded, the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service reported on Facebook on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"Russian troops attacked four border communities in Chernihiv region," the message reads and lists:

  • Novhorod-Siverska community: 22 arrivals of explosive devices from UAVs in Hremyach village; Arrival of FPV drone in Hremyach village; -Six arrivals of barrel artillery in Buchky village; Three arrivals of FPV drone in Pushkari village. 
  • Semenivka community: 6 hits by FPV drones in the village of Yanzhulivka; Three hits by 120 mm mortars in the village of Halahanivka; 19 hits by cannon artillery in the village of Mkhy; Two hits by cannon artillery in the town of Semenivka; 10 hits by 120 mm mortars in the village of Leonivka. 
  • Snovska community: an explosive device was dropped from a UAV in the village of Huta Studenetska; 11 hits from a 120 mm mortar in the village of Yeline; five hits from a 120 mm mortar in the village of Khrinivka; 12 hits from a 120 mm mortar in the village of Huta Studenetska; Two hits from FPV drones in the village of Huta Studenetska. 
  • Horodnyanska community: Five 120-mm mortar rounds at Senkivka village.

There is no information about dead or wounded people among the local population as a result of the shelling.

Demchenko: Russian army fired over 3.5 thousand times in September in Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions10/8/24, 4:28 PM • 11970 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
chernihivChernihiv

Contact us about advertising