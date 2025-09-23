Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with six guided aerial bombs: a person may be under the rubble

On the night of September 23, Russian troops launched six guided aerial bombs at Zaporizhzhia. The enemy targeted private households and industrial infrastructure, causing destruction of houses and fires. This is reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

The explosions destroyed at least one residential building, damaged neighboring buildings, and caused fires on the territory of industrial facilities. According to the State Emergency Service, a person may be under the rubble. The number of victims is currently being clarified.

All emergency services of the city are working at the scene: rescuers, police, and medics.

Recall

For the second night in a row, Zaporizhzhia has been subjected to massive attacks, with civilian infrastructure and residents' homes under fire.

On the night of September 22, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia with at least five aerial bombs, causing fires and destruction. As a result of the shelling, there are dead and injured.