08:12 PM • 3976 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
05:45 PM • 13272 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 22131 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 27245 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 40135 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 54653 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 52217 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 27646 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
September 22, 05:30 AM • 49403 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 24805 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Publications
Exclusives
Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with six guided aerial bombs: a person may be under the rubble

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with six guided aerial bombs, hitting private households and industrial facilities. At least one residential building was destroyed, neighboring buildings were damaged, and a person may be under the rubble.

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with six guided aerial bombs: a person may be under the rubble

On the night of September 23, Russian troops launched six guided aerial bombs at Zaporizhzhia. The enemy targeted private households and industrial infrastructure, causing destruction of houses and fires. This is reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

The explosions destroyed at least one residential building, damaged neighboring buildings, and caused fires on the territory of industrial facilities. According to the State Emergency Service, a person may be under the rubble. The number of victims is currently being clarified.

All emergency services of the city are working at the scene: rescuers, police, and medics.

Recall

For the second night in a row, Zaporizhzhia has been subjected to massive attacks, with civilian infrastructure and residents' homes under fire. 

On the night of September 22, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia with at least five aerial bombs, causing fires and destruction. As a result of the shelling, there are dead and injured.

Veronika Marchenko

War in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia