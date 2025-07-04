Russian troops attacked Prymorske in Zaporizhzhia with a KAB: one person died

One person died as a result of a guided aerial bomb strike on the settlement of Prymorske, Vasylivka district, Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, writes UNN.

An 84-year-old man died as a result of an enemy attack on the Vasylivka district - the report says.

Fedorov noted that the Russians dropped a guided aerial bomb on Prymorske. A private house was destroyed, and a fire broke out. The elderly man died on the spot.

Recall

On July 2, during a combined attack by the Russian Federation on the Zaporizhzhia region, a 70-year-old resident of Orikhiv was wounded. Her house was damaged by a barrel artillery strike.