Russian troops advance in two villages in Donetsk region - DeepState

Russian troops have managed to advance in two populated areas in the Donetsk region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the interactive online map of the OSINT project DeepState in Telegram.

Details

On Thursday, February 06, at 00:33, DeepState analysts updated the map of hostilities.

Enemy advances in Andriivka and Dachne - DeepState's post says.

