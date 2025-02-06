Russian troops advance in two villages in Donetsk region - DeepState
Kyiv • UNN
According to DeepState, the Russian occupiers advanced in the settlements of Andriivka and Dachne. Information about the enemy's advance appeared on an interactive map of the fighting.
Russian troops have managed to advance in two populated areas in the Donetsk region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the interactive online map of the OSINT project DeepState in Telegram.
Details
On Thursday, February 06, at 00:33, DeepState analysts updated the map of hostilities.
Enemy advances in Andriivka and Dachne
80 combat engagements at the front: where is the hottest and what are the occupants' losses05.02.25, 21:29 • 39445 views