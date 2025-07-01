Russian Su-27 crashes near Nizhny Novgorod: what is known about the pilot's fate

$41.780.14
48.990.20
ukenru
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Exclusive
12:51 PM • 1194 views
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 21195 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
10:00 AM • 21072 views
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
Exclusive
08:13 AM • 34843 views
Political responsibility for “unprofessional” members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
July 1, 06:15 AM • 100616 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
July 1, 05:50 AM • 108633 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
June 30, 07:06 PM • 56255 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 114718 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Exclusive
June 30, 12:58 PM • 176055 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
June 30, 12:57 PM • 79945 views
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3m/s
48%
747mm
Popular news
Strikes on Crimea: Russian S-300/S-400 SAM systems and radar likely hitJuly 1, 05:50 AM • 57902 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cuttingJuly 1, 07:10 AM • 58531 views
Trump and Netanyahu to meet at White House: details revealed08:02 AM • 22327 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concert10:47 AM • 16418 views
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh Hartnett11:17 AM • 7726 views
Publications
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 21195 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stationsJuly 1, 06:15 AM • 100616 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025July 1, 05:50 AM • 108633 views
Preparing a first-grader for school: what rules really workJune 30, 02:37 PM • 116393 views
Sowing calendar for July: when is the best time to plant, and when is it better to do something elseJune 30, 02:11 PM • 126302 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Donald Tusk
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Germany
United States
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh Hartnett11:17 AM • 8056 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concert10:47 AM • 16731 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cuttingJuly 1, 07:10 AM • 58854 views
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster storyJune 30, 11:05 AM • 119840 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hitJune 30, 07:19 AM • 120969 views
Actual
Sukhoi Su-27
BM-21 "Grad"
Diia (service)
9K720 Iskander
Tor missile system

Russian Su-27 crashes near Nizhny Novgorod: what is known about the pilot's fate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 363 views

Russian Su-27 fighter jet crashed near Nizhny Novgorod. The crew of the aircraft managed to eject and survived.

Russian Su-27 crashes near Nizhny Novgorod: what is known about the pilot's fate

On Tuesday, July 1, a Russian Aerospace Forces Su-27 aircraft crashed near Nizhny Novgorod in Russia. The crew managed to eject, Russian "media" report, according to UNN.

Details

According to Russian Telegram channels, the plane crashed in a forest near the settlement of Veletma, southwest of Nizhny Novgorod.

A fire broke out at the crash site, and Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) crews are working there, Russian "media" reported. No other information about the pilot is currently available.

Reference

The Su-27 aircraft is a heavy multi-role highly maneuverable fourth-generation fighter capable of flying in any weather. It was adopted by the USSR in 1990, and after the collapse of the Soviet Union, it is used by Kazakh, Russian, and Ukrainian military aviation.

The aircraft crew consists of 1-2 people. The maximum speed of the aircraft is 2500 km/h, the flight range with an external fuel tank is 3900 km. The aircraft is capable of carrying tactical nuclear weapons. It is used in the Russian-Ukrainian war by both sides of the conflict.

Recall

Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed the newest Russian bomb-missile "Grom-1" during a recent enemy attack on Dnipro.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldEvents
Sukhoi Su-27
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9