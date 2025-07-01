Russian Su-27 crashes near Nizhny Novgorod: what is known about the pilot's fate

On Tuesday, July 1, a Russian Aerospace Forces Su-27 aircraft crashed near Nizhny Novgorod in Russia. The crew managed to eject, Russian "media" report, according to UNN.

Details

According to Russian Telegram channels, the plane crashed in a forest near the settlement of Veletma, southwest of Nizhny Novgorod.

A fire broke out at the crash site, and Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) crews are working there, Russian "media" reported. No other information about the pilot is currently available.

Reference

The Su-27 aircraft is a heavy multi-role highly maneuverable fourth-generation fighter capable of flying in any weather. It was adopted by the USSR in 1990, and after the collapse of the Soviet Union, it is used by Kazakh, Russian, and Ukrainian military aviation.

The aircraft crew consists of 1-2 people. The maximum speed of the aircraft is 2500 km/h, the flight range with an external fuel tank is 3900 km. The aircraft is capable of carrying tactical nuclear weapons. It is used in the Russian-Ukrainian war by both sides of the conflict.

Recall

Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed the newest Russian bomb-missile "Grom-1" during a recent enemy attack on Dnipro.