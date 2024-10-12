Russian strikes in Zaporizhzhya: number of victims increased to four
Kyiv • UNN
A nighttime Russian air strike on Zaporizhzhya injured 4 people and damaged 29 buildings. The strikes caused damage in three districts of the city, and an 11-year-old girl was among the victims.
The number of people injured in the Russian air strike on Zaporizhzhia on the night of October 12 has increased to four, RMA head Ivan Fedorov said on Saturday, UNN reports.
Details
According to Fedorov, Russian strikes on the city caused damage in Shevchenkivskyi, Oleksandrivskyi and Voznesenivskyi districts of Zaporizhzhia.
As of 12:00:
- 26 private and 3 apartment buildings were damaged;
- The number of victims is 4 people. All of them refused hospitalization.
Previously
It was reported that the Russian army struck Zaporizhzhia with multiple rocket launchers at night, hitting an infrastructure facility. A girl of 11 years old was among the victims.