The Russian strikes on November 20 caused significant damage to Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, and the consequences seriously affected the operation of the power system. This is reported by Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

Details

Emergency power outages are in effect in the Poltava and Kharkiv regions. These restrictions are necessary to stabilize the operation of the power system. A return to hourly outage schedules will take place as soon as the situation allows.

In Odesa, the enemy strike has caused a large-scale power outage in the city and surrounding areas.

Due to Russian attacks, consumers in Kyiv and ten regions are also without power: Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Odesa, Kharkiv, Kherson, Cherkasy and Chernihiv.

Although energy workers are already working to restore the damaged facilities wherever possible, restoration is currently impossible at some facilities because of the threat of new strikes.

The work is also complicated by the fact that the enemy is repeatedly attacking energy facilities that had already been restored after previous shelling. This means that some complex repairs have to be started from scratch - Ukrenergo said in a statement.

We remind you

Emergency power outages have been introduced in the Lviv, Zakarpattia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions due to a Russian attack on the energy infrastructure. The situation in the power system remains extremely difficult.