Russian strike on Tokarivka in Kherson region kills one person, two wounded in hospital - RMA

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 92863 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 123450 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 126454 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 168154 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 167310 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 271691 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177373 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166941 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148673 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 241048 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 103728 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 89027 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 63727 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 60060 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 72113 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 271691 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 241048 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 226338 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 251776 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 237763 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 123450 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 102068 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 102374 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 118753 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 119271 views
Russian strike on Tokarivka in Kherson region kills one person, two wounded in hospital - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25665 views

As a result of the Russian shelling of Tokarivka village in Kherson region, a 49-year-old man was killed and two other local residents were injured.

A strike by Russian troops on Tokarivka in the Kherson region this morning claimed the life of a man and wounded two more people. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"It became known about the deceased as a result of the morning Russian shelling of Tokarivka. A man of 49 years old sustained injuries incompatible with life," the OVA said in a Telegram post.

As noted, two more local residents were wounded as a result of this hostile attack. "They are currently in hospital," the statement said.

Recall

Earlier it was reportedthat two people were wounded in Tokarivka near a shop due to shelling by the Russian army.

Julia Shramko

War
telegramTelegram
khersonKherson

