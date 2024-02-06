Russian strike on Tokarivka in Kherson region kills one person, two wounded in hospital - RMA

A strike by Russian troops on Tokarivka in the Kherson region this morning claimed the life of a man and wounded two more people. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Tuesday, UNN reports.

"It became known about the deceased as a result of the morning Russian shelling of Tokarivka. A man of 49 years old sustained injuries incompatible with life," the OVA said in a Telegram post.

As noted, two more local residents were wounded as a result of this hostile attack. "They are currently in hospital," the statement said.

Earlier it was reportedthat two people were wounded in Tokarivka near a shop due to shelling by the Russian army.