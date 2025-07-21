$41.750.12
Russian strike on Sumy: injured, damaged buildings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2394 views

On July 21, around 10:30 PM, Russians launched a strike on the Kovpakivskyi district of the Sumy community. As a result of the attack, multi-story buildings and non-residential premises were damaged, and three people were injured.

On Monday, July 21, around 10:30 PM, Russians attacked the territory of the Kovpakivskyi district of the Sumy community. Preliminarily, two people were wounded, UNN reports with reference to the statement by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov.

Details

According to him, as a result of the attack, multi-story buildings and non-residential premises were damaged.

The area is being surveyed

- Hryhorov wrote.

He added that all necessary services are working at the scene, and the injured are receiving the necessary assistance.

Meanwhile, Sumy Mayor Artem Kobzar reported two explosions in the city. According to him, these were hits by KABs (guided aerial bombs).

Preliminarily: no fatalities, but three injured

- Kobzar wrote.

According to him, a multi-apartment residential building was damaged - windows were blown out, balconies were destroyed. All necessary services are working at the scene.

Recall

Earlier, in Sumy, a Russian attack drone damaged a residential building, a car, and the power grid. Some houses were left without electricity, and the parents of a 7-year-old boy sought medical attention due to complaints about his well-being.

Over the past week, more than 60 people, including 10 children, have been evacuated from the border communities of Sumy Oblast. Evacuation continues from 213 settlements in 18 communities that are constantly shelled.

A 78-year-old woman died in Sumy region as a result of a Russian UAV attack20.07.25, 10:36 • 3840 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Sumy
