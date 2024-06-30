Russian strike on post office in Kharkiv: number of wounded rises to 10

A fire broke out in Kharkiv as a result of an air strike on the territory of the Nova Poshta office, leaving one dead and 10 injured, including an 8-month-old child. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service.

This afternoon, the enemy conducted an air strike on the territory of the "Nova Poshta" office. As a result of the attack, the building was partially damaged. In addition, there was a fire on the area of 200 square meters - the SES said in a statement.

According to rescuers, 8 trucks were on fire as a result of the Russian strike. Also, 6 trucks, 3 industrial and warehouse buildings and a medical facility were damaged.

According to preliminary data, 1 person was killed and 10 injured, including one 8-month-old child - indicated in the SES.

О 18 : 00 the fire was extinguished.

