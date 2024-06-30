$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 59975 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 67593 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 89531 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 171989 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 218084 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 134628 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 363370 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180494 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148969 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197604 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Russian strike on post office in Kharkiv: number of wounded rises to 10

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23098 views

A Russian airstrike on a post office in Kharkiv killed 1 person and injured 10, including an 8-month-old child.

Russian strike on post office in Kharkiv: number of wounded rises to 10

A fire broke out in Kharkiv as a result of an air strike on the territory of the Nova Poshta office, leaving one dead and 10 injured, including an 8-month-old child. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service. 

This afternoon, the enemy conducted an air strike on the territory of the "Nova Poshta" office. As a result of the attack, the building was partially damaged. In addition, there was a fire on the area of 200 square meters

- the SES said in a statement.

According to rescuers, 8 trucks were on fire as a result of the Russian strike. Also, 6 trucks, 3 industrial and warehouse buildings and a medical facility were damaged.

According to preliminary data, 1 person was killed and 10 injured, including one 8-month-old child

 - indicated in the SES. 

О  18 : 00  the fire was extinguished. 

Enemy fired on three districts in Kharkiv region, there are casualties30.06.24, 09:27 • 34700 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kharkiv
