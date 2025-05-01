Russian strike on Odesa: a couple died, six injured in hospitals

As a result of a missile and drone strike by Russian troops on Odesa, a married couple died. Also, 15 people were injured, six of them are still in hospitals. This was announced on the air of the national telethon "United News" by the first deputy head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Kharlоv, on Thursday, writes UNN.

15 people were injured. Nine people are receiving outpatient treatment, six people remain in hospitals, two of them are in extremely serious condition. A married couple, a husband and wife, also died - said the deputy head of the Regional Military Administration.

Details

Kharlоv said that most of the enemy targets were shot down by air defense systems, but it was not possible to avoid falling debris.

"The enemy massively attacked the peaceful Odesa region. As always, the enemy's target was civilian infrastructure, densely populated areas of the city, as well as the Odesa region. The enemy resorted to a massive missile and drone strike. Thanks to the actions of our anti-aircraft defense, most of the enemy targets were hit, but, unfortunately, it was not possible to avoid falling debris," Kharlоv said.

He also said that residential buildings, a post office and cars were damaged as a result of the enemy attack.

"Six apartment buildings in Odesa, 12 private houses, a Nova Poshta branch and seven cars were damaged. Operational headquarters are working on the spot, and people are receiving all the necessary assistance," Kharlоv said.

Addition

Tonight, the enemy launched a powerful attack on Odesa, resulting in deaths and injuries. The city was also damaged.

As a result of the enemy attack, a railway worker died. Tracks, contact network and cars were damaged, but passenger trains are running on schedule.