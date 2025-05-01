$41.470.09
Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances
Exclusive
08:40 AM • 19465 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 133208 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 96027 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 129172 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 206911 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 233533 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 331880 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 137516 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 254138 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 176004 views

"Return to Stalinism": lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

Publications
Exclusives
Russian strike on Odesa: a couple died, six injured in hospitals

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6766 views

As a result of a massive attack on Odesa, a couple died and 15 people were injured. Houses, a post office and cars were damaged. Most targets were shot down by air defense.

Russian strike on Odesa: a couple died, six injured in hospitals

As a result of a missile and drone strike by Russian troops on Odesa, a married couple died. Also, 15 people were injured, six of them are still in hospitals. This was announced on the air of the national telethon "United News" by the first deputy head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Kharlоv, on Thursday, writes UNN.

15 people were injured. Nine people are receiving outpatient treatment, six people remain in hospitals, two of them are in extremely serious condition. A married couple, a husband and wife, also died

- said the deputy head of the Regional Military Administration.

Details

Kharlоv said that most of the enemy targets were shot down by air defense systems, but it was not possible to avoid falling debris.

"The enemy massively attacked the peaceful Odesa region. As always, the enemy's target was civilian infrastructure, densely populated areas of the city, as well as the Odesa region. The enemy resorted to a massive missile and drone strike. Thanks to the actions of our anti-aircraft defense, most of the enemy targets were hit, but, unfortunately, it was not possible to avoid falling debris," Kharlоv said.

He also said that residential buildings, a post office and cars were damaged as a result of the enemy attack.

"Six apartment buildings in Odesa, 12 private houses, a Nova Poshta branch and seven cars were damaged. Operational headquarters are working on the spot, and people are receiving all the necessary assistance," Kharlоv said.

Addition

Tonight, the enemy launched a powerful attack on Odesa, resulting in deaths and injuries. The city was also damaged.

As a result of the enemy attack, a railway worker died. Tracks, contact network and cars were damaged, but passenger trains are running on schedule.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarUNN-Odesa
Odesa
