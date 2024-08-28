Russian strike on Kupyansk: number of casualties rises to 14, including three police officers

As a result of the hostile attack on Kupyansk, the number of casualties increased to 14 people, including three police officers, UNN reports, citing the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office.

"As of 19:05, the number of victims has increased to 14 people, including three police officers," the statement said.

According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, 898 windows in residential buildings and 95 windows in the court building were damaged by the shelling. Other administrative buildings, shops, and other civilian infrastructure were damaged.

The inspection of the impact sites and the response is ongoing.

According to the investigation, on August 28, at about 16:00, the Russian armed forces launched an air strike on the city of Kupyansk.

Eleven people were injured, including two police officers.

A hotel, residential buildings, outbuildings, cars, shops, administrative buildings, and other civilian infrastructure were damaged.

According to preliminary reports, Russian troops struck the city with a UMPK.