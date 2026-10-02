Russian strike on Kharkiv: two killed and 33 injured, including children

The number of people killed and injured as a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv on October 2 has increased to 2 and 33, respectively. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, and Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, reports UNN.

Details

Three children are among those injured. At the sites of the strikes, about 20 residential buildings, office buildings, an educational institution, and cars were damaged.

Context

On Friday, October 2, Russian forces dropped aerial bombs on Kharkiv’s Slobidskyi and Nemyslianskyi districts. One of the enemy’s guided aerial bombs struck a residential building, killing one person and injuring others.

Reminder

On Thursday evening, October 1, the enemy attacked Kharkiv with drones. Drone strikes were recorded in the Osnovianskyi and Kyivskyi districts. Buildings were damaged, but there were no casualties.