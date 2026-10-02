Russian strike on Kharkiv: two killed and 33 injured, including children

$44.830.1550.700.02
ukenru
02:16 PM • 3780 views
"There is no financial gap" - EU made a new statement regarding funding for Ukraine
12:27 PM • 13920 views
The Russian Federation is planning hybrid operations on the territory of the EU and NATO — the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine named the likely targets and warned its partners
12:14 PM • 14077 views
The Metro is ready to resume traffic on the Southern Bridge during a “yellow” alert — the Mayor of Kyiv named the condition
10:21 AM • 17823 views
EU allocated €2.9 billion to Ukraine and emphasized reforms for further payments - Zelenskyy responded
October 2, 08:33 AM • 22134 views
Zelenskyy reported that Putin lifted restrictions on strikes, and Russia intensified attacks on civilian targets - FT
Exclusive
October 2, 08:25 AM • 19784 views
Regular power outages in Ukraine — will there be a blackout this year?
October 2, 08:09 AM • 16407 views
Ukraine submitted law on national minorities, Hungary approved it: more achieved than under the Orbán government in 10 years
October 2, 06:52 AM • 20439 views
Up to 1,000 missiles, drones and bombs: Russia plans the "most powerful blow" in an attempt to "freeze" Ukraine - NYT
October 2, 06:37 AM • 17521 views
Trump administration is redirecting aid under the Ukraine law to Latin America - WP
October 2, 05:55 AM • 16173 views
Kyiv continues to be attacked by Russians: there is one dead and injured people, traffic on the bridges has been restrictedPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
1.9m/s
40%
762mm
Popular news
The court extended the preventive measures for Odrex doctors accused of medical negligenceOctober 2, 07:15 AM • 31561 views
Top 10 Comedies for the Weekend: Films That Will Help You Relax and Have a LaughPhotoOctober 2, 08:07 AM • 37532 views
A new trailer for the film "Scrooge and the Spirits of Christmas" starring Johnny Depp has been releasedVideoOctober 2, 08:29 AM • 25940 views
Halle Berry's ex-husband accused the actress of abusing their 12-year-old son10:25 AM • 18397 views
Ukraine is preparing to resume flights, but domestic airlines may not wait for it10:40 AM • 19165 views
Publications
Kickbacks through charitable foundations: the ESBU is investigating a scheme involving the purchase of medical equipment, in which Bogomolets National Medical University figures12:36 PM • 11415 views
Ukraine is preparing to resume flights, but domestic airlines may not wait for it10:40 AM • 19197 views
Top 10 Comedies for the Weekend: Films That Will Help You Relax and Have a LaughPhotoOctober 2, 08:07 AM • 37572 views
The court extended the preventive measures for Odrex doctors accused of medical negligenceOctober 2, 07:15 AM • 31587 views
International Coffee Day: the history of the holiday, the origin of the beverage, and the arrival of coffee in UkraineOctober 1, 02:54 PM • 59096 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Belarus
Volyn Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In Cairo, a mural depicting Black Tutankhamun and Nefertiti was painted over02:15 PM • 2652 views
In Russia, Kanye West’s sold-out concerts were canceled due to complaints about the show and the “glorification of Hitler”01:15 PM • 6266 views
Halle Berry's ex-husband accused the actress of abusing their 12-year-old son10:25 AM • 18436 views
A new trailer for the film "Scrooge and the Spirits of Christmas" starring Johnny Depp has been releasedVideoOctober 2, 08:29 AM • 25974 views
Top 10 Comedies for the Weekend: Films That Will Help You Relax and Have a LaughPhotoOctober 2, 08:07 AM • 37572 views
Actual
Film
Dassault Rafale
ChatGPT
Social network
Bild

Russian strike on Kharkiv: two killed and 33 injured, including children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 414 views

The death toll from the Russian strike on Kharkiv on October 2 has risen to two killed and 33 injured. Three children are among the wounded.

Russian strike on Kharkiv: two killed and 33 injured, including children

The number of people killed and injured as a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv on October 2 has increased to 2 and 33, respectively. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, and Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, reports UNN.

Details

Three children are among those injured. At the sites of the strikes, about 20 residential buildings, office buildings, an educational institution, and cars were damaged.

Context

On Friday, October 2, Russian forces dropped aerial bombs on Kharkiv’s Slobidskyi and Nemyslianskyi districts. One of the enemy’s guided aerial bombs struck a residential building, killing one person and injuring others.

Reminder

On Thursday evening, October 1, the enemy attacked Kharkiv with drones. Drone strikes were recorded in the Osnovianskyi and Kyivskyi districts. Buildings were damaged, but there were no casualties.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Explosions
War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv