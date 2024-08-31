Russian strike on Kharkiv: two injured, houses damaged

As a result of a Russian strike on the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv, two people were injured. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reports UNN.

Details

Medics provided assistance to a 20-year-old girl who was injured during the shelling. Information about the condition of other victims is being clarified.

Rescue services continue to work at the scene, assessing the extent of the damage and ensuring the safety of local residents.

Also - acute stress reaction in a 13-year-old girl.

In addition, as a result of the impact of a KABE in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv, there is damage to residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure.

Syniehubov called on Kharkiv residents to remain in shelters during air raid alerts and follow safety rules.

An explosion occurs in Kharkiv during an air raid alert