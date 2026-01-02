Russian strike on Kharkiv city center: 12 injured reported
Kyiv • UNN
The number of injured in the Russian strike on the center of Kharkiv has risen to 12. This was reported by the city mayor Ihor Terekhov.
In Kharkiv, after the Russian attack on the city center, 12 people are known to have been injured, said Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram, writes UNN.
At this moment, 12 wounded
Earlier, the mayor reported that the enemy had struck the center of Kharkiv.
Russia attacked an apartment building in Kharkiv: there are casualties and significant destruction02.01.26, 14:45 • 446 views