Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region, where civilians and military personnel died: certain officials have been suspended from their positions

The 30th Marine Corps of the Ukrainian Navy confirmed that Russian occupiers struck servicemen in the Dnipropetrovsk region on November 1. The corps stated that the strike was carried out on the center of the settlement, where no parade ground was located, and added that certain officials were suspended from their positions. The 30th Marine Corps reported this on Facebook, according to UNN.

On November 1, Russian terrorists launched a missile and drone attack on a settlement in the Samarivskyi district of the Dnipropetrovsk region. During the attack, servicemen of one of the separate marine infantry brigades were in the village. The strike was carried out on the center of the settlement, where no parade ground was located. - the message says.

The corps stated that, unfortunately, among the dead and wounded are both civilians and servicemen of the brigade.

Currently, law enforcement agencies are conducting investigative actions in the military unit to clarify all the circumstances of the incident. Also, certain officials have been suspended from their positions. - added the corps.

Addition

Russian troops on November 1 launched a combined missile and drone attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region, the "East" operational command reported. Several communities came under fire, with dead and wounded, including among Ukrainian military personnel.

Media reported that the Russian missile strike occurred during the awarding of Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen.

Investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation opened criminal proceedings due to the death and injury of Ukrainian servicemen as a result of the Russian missile attack in the Dnipropetrovsk region on November 1. The SBI is checking whether safety rules were observed during the alarm and whether shelters were properly organized.