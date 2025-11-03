Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region, where civilians and military personnel died: certain officials have been suspended from their positions

$42.080.01
05:51 PM • 6684 views
Tomorrow, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: when and how many queues
Exclusive
04:38 PM • 19562 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
03:27 PM • 18012 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
02:53 PM • 20100 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
02:21 PM • 19338 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 28923 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
01:44 PM • 16170 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Exclusive
November 3, 01:00 PM • 14936 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
November 3, 08:56 AM • 28773 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
November 3, 08:49 AM • 33390 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Popular news
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM • 28388 views
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tipsNovember 3, 10:27 AM • 41552 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 17501 views
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or MonobankNovember 3, 12:30 PM • 25632 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA responded03:33 PM • 10763 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo

Exclusive

04:38 PM • 19521 views
Exclusive
04:38 PM • 19521 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto

Exclusive

02:12 PM • 28908 views
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 28908 views
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or MonobankNovember 3, 12:30 PM • 25745 views
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tipsNovember 3, 10:27 AM • 41680 views
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicoptersNovember 3, 08:40 AM • 50044 views
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA responded03:33 PM • 10879 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 17617 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM • 28516 views
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 30662 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 51786 views
Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region, where civilians and military personnel died: certain officials have been suspended from their positions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2366 views

The 30th Marine Corps confirmed the strike on military personnel in Dnipropetrovsk region on November 1. The strike was carried out on the center of the settlement, and officials have been suspended.

Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region, where civilians and military personnel died: certain officials have been suspended from their positions

The 30th Marine Corps of the Ukrainian Navy confirmed that Russian occupiers struck servicemen in the Dnipropetrovsk region on November 1. The corps stated that the strike was carried out on the center of the settlement, where no parade ground was located, and added that certain officials were suspended from their positions. The 30th Marine Corps reported this on Facebook, according to UNN.

On November 1, Russian terrorists launched a missile and drone attack on a settlement in the Samarivskyi district of the Dnipropetrovsk region. During the attack, servicemen of one of the separate marine infantry brigades were in the village. The strike was carried out on the center of the settlement, where no parade ground was located.

- the message says.

The corps stated that, unfortunately, among the dead and wounded are both civilians and servicemen of the brigade.

Currently, law enforcement agencies are conducting investigative actions in the military unit to clarify all the circumstances of the incident. Also, certain officials have been suspended from their positions.

- added the corps.

Addition

Russian troops on November 1 launched a combined missile and drone attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region, the "East" operational command reported. Several communities came under fire, with dead and wounded, including among Ukrainian military personnel.

Media reported that the Russian missile strike occurred during the awarding of Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen.

Investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation opened criminal proceedings due to the death and injury of Ukrainian servicemen as a result of the Russian missile attack in the Dnipropetrovsk region on November 1. The SBI is checking whether safety rules were observed during the alarm and whether shelters were properly organized.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

