Russian special services use ISIS methods in hybrid warfare against Europe - CPD

Russian special services, like the terrorist group ISIS, use targeted propaganda, disinformation, and social networks to recruit vulnerable groups of the population. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that, just like ISIS in 2013-2019, the Kremlin mobilizes marginalized, most often Russian-speaking, people, offering them ideologically attractive messages - religious or nationalistic.

Russian propaganda fuels the polarization of European societies, inciting dissatisfaction with the internal policies of individual countries and the EU as a whole. Subsequently, such individuals are involved in "one-time" subversive tasks: intelligence gathering, arson, transmitting information about military and critical facilities, etc. - stated the CCD.

They are convinced that the goal of such actions by the Russian Federation is to create a network of "one-time agents": "cheap" perpetrators who operate from the EU territory to destabilize society and undermine trust in national governments. At the same time, the decisive factor in recruitment is a combination of financial vulnerability and a predisposition to support a certain ideology.

Recall

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council predicts that in the first half of November, Kremlin propaganda will focus on discrediting EU and US sanctions, as well as on new nuclear threats. The promotion of narratives about the alleged ineffectiveness of sanctions and the military superiority of the Russian Federation is expected.

