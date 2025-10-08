$41.320.03
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
09:05 AM • 13116 views
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
08:55 AM • 14386 views
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
07:23 AM • 15097 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy
07:01 AM • 19221 views
Train traffic on the Nizhyn direction is restricted due to shelling: list of delayed trains
07:01 AM • 18262 views
The price of gold continues to rise and break records, and silver has also reacted to this increase
06:24 AM • 17000 views
154 out of 183 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 7, 03:10 PM • 61353 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
October 7, 02:52 PM • 54948 views
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 7, 12:19 PM • 39720 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russian soldiers ordered to attack the Armed Forces of Ukraine at any cost in the Pokrovsk direction - SBU head Malyuk

Kyiv • UNN

 854 views

SBU head Vasyl Malyuk reported to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the service's successes. The SBU effectively uses long-range drone missiles and destroys Russian air defense systems, and the CSO "A" unit eliminated 3028 occupiers in a month.

Russian soldiers ordered to attack the Armed Forces of Ukraine at any cost in the Pokrovsk direction - SBU head Malyuk

The Security Service of Ukraine is demonstrating significant success in combat operations against Russian troops and agent networks, its head Vasyl Maliuk said. Long-range drone missiles and the actions of the special unit CSO "A" in the Pokrovsk direction proved to be particularly effective. Maliuk announced this during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN writes.

Details

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Maliuk, presented a report on the results of the service's work, emphasizing the effectiveness of Ukrainian long-range strikes and the destruction of Russian air defense systems.

Vasyl Maliuk reported on the results of our long-range strikes carried out by the SBU. It is important that Ukrainian long-range drone missiles demonstrate greater effectiveness. We also have significant results in the destruction of Russian air defense systems.

- Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

He especially noted the soldiers of the CSO "A", who are actively operating in the Pokrovsk direction. According to Maliuk, the Russian command ordered to storm Ukrainian positions at any cost, which led to significant losses for the occupiers. In this direction alone, the SBU destroys more than 100 Russian soldiers per day. Over the past month, the unit eliminated 3028 occupiers, and each operation is confirmed by relevant data.

In addition, the SBU continues to work on destroying Russian agent networks and implementing operations to weaken Russia's military potential. Maliuk thanked all involved soldiers and emphasized that the service remains an effective tool for protecting Ukraine.

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Vasyl Malyuk
Security Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine