Russian soldiers ordered to attack the Armed Forces of Ukraine at any cost in the Pokrovsk direction - SBU head Malyuk

The Security Service of Ukraine is demonstrating significant success in combat operations against Russian troops and agent networks, its head Vasyl Maliuk said. Long-range drone missiles and the actions of the special unit CSO "A" in the Pokrovsk direction proved to be particularly effective. Maliuk announced this during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN writes.

Details

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Maliuk, presented a report on the results of the service's work, emphasizing the effectiveness of Ukrainian long-range strikes and the destruction of Russian air defense systems.

Vasyl Maliuk reported on the results of our long-range strikes carried out by the SBU. It is important that Ukrainian long-range drone missiles demonstrate greater effectiveness. We also have significant results in the destruction of Russian air defense systems. - Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

He especially noted the soldiers of the CSO "A", who are actively operating in the Pokrovsk direction. According to Maliuk, the Russian command ordered to storm Ukrainian positions at any cost, which led to significant losses for the occupiers. In this direction alone, the SBU destroys more than 100 Russian soldiers per day. Over the past month, the unit eliminated 3028 occupiers, and each operation is confirmed by relevant data.

In addition, the SBU continues to work on destroying Russian agent networks and implementing operations to weaken Russia's military potential. Maliuk thanked all involved soldiers and emphasized that the service remains an effective tool for protecting Ukraine.

