Russian ship with “Kalibr” on duty in the Black Sea: how many missiles are on board

A Russian ship carrying Kalibr cruise missiles is on duty in the Black Sea. This was reported by the Ukrainian Navy on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that as of Monday morning, February 24, Russia is keeping a missile carrier in the Black Sea.

In the Black Sea, 1 hostile ship carrying Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles; in the Sea of Azov, no hostile ships; in the Mediterranean, 4 hostile ships, 3 of which carry Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 26 missiles - the Ukrainian Navy said in a statement.

During the day, the following vessels passed through the Kerch Strait in the interests of Russia: 1 vessel to the Black Sea, which continued to move towards the Bosphorus; 3 vessels to the Sea of Azov, none of which moved from the Bosphorus.

"the Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea, 1974 (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems," the report says.

