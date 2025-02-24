Russian ship with “Kalibr” on duty in the Black Sea: how many missiles are on board

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 13137 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 32149 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 66498 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 40539 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 108755 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 94794 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111776 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116570 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 147982 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115109 views

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 84729 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 39238 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 104510 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 51265 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 29615 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 66441 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 108747 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 147977 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 138962 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 171489 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 10018 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 29615 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132292 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134190 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162711 views
Russian ship with “Kalibr” on duty in the Black Sea: how many missiles are on board

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24693 views

There is one Russian Kalibr cruise missile carrier ship in the Black Sea with a volley of up to 4 missiles. There are 4 ships in the Mediterranean, 3 of which have up to 26 Kalibr missiles on board.

A Russian ship carrying Kalibr cruise missiles is on duty in the Black Sea. This was reported by the Ukrainian Navy on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that as of Monday morning, February 24, Russia is keeping a missile carrier in the Black Sea.

In the Black Sea, 1 hostile ship carrying Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles; in the Sea of Azov, no hostile ships; in the Mediterranean, 4 hostile ships, 3 of which carry Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 26 missiles

- the Ukrainian Navy said in a statement.

During the day, the following vessels passed through the Kerch Strait in the interests of Russia: 1 vessel to the Black Sea, which continued to move towards the Bosphorus; 3 vessels to the Sea of Azov, none of which moved from the Bosphorus.

Image

"the Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea, 1974 (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems," the report says.

Recall

Details of the enemy drone attack on Kyiv on the evening of February 23 have become known. This was reported on his Telegram channel by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko. According to him, the wreckage of a downed drone fell in the Desnianskyi district of the capital in an open area.

Russia seeks to push Ukrainian Armed Forces units beyond eastern and southern regions - Syrsky23.02.25, 15:24 • 19263 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
mediterranean-seaMediterranean Sea
ukrainian-navyUkrainian Navy
black-seaBlack Sea
ukraineUkraine

