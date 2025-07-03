Russian shelling caused a fire in a non-residential building in Kyiv

On Thursday, July 3, as a result of Russian shelling, a non-residential building caught fire in one of Kyiv's districts. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), Tymur Tkachenko.

As a result of the Russian attack, a non-residential building caught fire in the Solomianskyi district. - the post reads.

"Information about the victims is being established," the official added.

Recall

On Thursday, July 3, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, warned of the possibility of an enemy drone attack on the capital. Air defense had already worked on single targets, but a number of Russian UAVs were approaching Kyiv.

Fragments of an unmanned aerial vehicle were found in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv near an educational institution and several residential buildings. Emergency services are working at the scene.

The fall of fragments of a downed UAV was recorded in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv. Information about the consequences in the Obolonskyi district was not confirmed.

Earlier it was reported that in the Obolonskyi district, presumably, there was a fire on the roof of a 16-story residential building.