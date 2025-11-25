Russian seaborne oil supplies decline for fifth week, Urals prices hit two-year low - Bloomberg

$42.370.10
48.920.21
ukenru
01:51 PM • 912 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP needs special status in case of peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia - IAEA
Exclusive
01:41 PM • 3824 views
The Ministry of Health, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, is conducting an inspection at the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex, where a patient died
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 12523 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
01:06 PM • 9592 views
US official stated that the Ukrainian delegation agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace agreement - reports
01:00 PM • 8560 views
NATO must accelerate the defense of its eastern flank against Russian drones - Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz
12:32 PM • 7572 views
Bloomberg: Driscoll's team says talks with Russians in UAE are going well, Budanov also in Abu Dhabi
12:28 PM • 5358 views
The enemy is moving around the clock: Russians intend to encircle Myrnohrad in Donetsk region - 7th Airborne Assault CorpsVideo
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 7758 views
Due to the lawyer's absence, the court could not consider the issue of suspending the oncologist whose patient died in the scandalous "Odrex" clinicPhoto
10:50 AM • 11491 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on November 25: death toll rises to 7 peoplePhoto
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 26613 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
3.1m/s
75%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Education in the temporarily occupied territories is turning into a conveyor belt for cheap labor - CNSNovember 25, 04:28 AM • 9166 views
The number of dead and wounded as a result of the night attack on Kyiv is growing, people may be under the rubbleVideoNovember 25, 05:36 AM • 65490 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with 22 missiles and over 460 drones: four drones reportedly entered Moldova and RomaniaNovember 25, 07:57 AM • 6686 views
US Army Secretary Driscoll's meeting with Russians in Abu Dhabi: new details revealedNovember 25, 08:01 AM • 46283 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - media08:39 AM • 36391 views
Publications
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 12529 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 26615 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 79280 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 107525 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 97501 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Keir Starmer
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Great Britain
Moldova
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot02:23 PM • 118 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - media08:39 AM • 36500 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 64404 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 65600 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 72864 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Eurofighter Typhoon
Gold

Russian seaborne oil supplies decline for fifth week, Urals prices hit two-year low - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 888 views

Russian oil supplies are declining for the fifth consecutive week, and Urals prices have fallen to their lowest levels in two years. This is happening against the backdrop of new US sanctions and the reformatting of sales markets, which has led to a decrease in Russia's oil export revenues.

Russian seaborne oil supplies decline for fifth week, Urals prices hit two-year low - Bloomberg

Russian seaborne oil supplies continue to decline for the fifth consecutive week, and Urals prices are falling to their lowest levels in two years – a consequence of new US sanctions and the reformatting of sales markets. This is stated in a Bloomberg article, writes UNN.

Details

Russian crude oil supplies show a steady decline – volumes have fallen by more than half a million barrels per day since the announcement of new American sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil.

According to Bloomberg's vessel loading monitoring, in the four-week period to November 23, Russia exported an average of 3.25 million barrels per day, which is 110 thousand less than in the previous reporting period. In total, since mid-October, export flows have fallen by 530 thousand barrels per day.

Oil terminal and Russian Navy base hit: details of the attack on Novorossiysk25.11.25, 12:39 • 2408 views

The deterioration in dynamics coincided with active diplomatic contacts between the US and Russia regarding a possible peace plan for Ukraine. However, in parallel, the parties continued night air strikes, including attacks on Russian Black Sea ports.

Indian refineries, which have recently been a key buyer of Urals, have begun to reorient themselves to alternative supplies. This has forced an increasing amount of Russian oil to stand idle at sea and encourages exporters to work through semi-legal schemes – from transshipment of cargo from ship to ship to disabling navigation transponders.

The decline in flows caused another drop in prices, as a result of which Russia's weekly revenues fell to approximately $1.13 billion – the lowest figure in two and a half years. Urals has significantly fallen in price, as three-quarters of this grade traditionally went to India – and now Indian refineries are demanding the lowest price conditions in two years.

Night drone attack on oil terminal in Novorossiysk: oil loading suspended25.11.25, 14:17 • 1548 views

In the last week to November 23, 31 tankers shipped 23.52 million barrels of Russian oil, slightly more than a week earlier, although the average daily export grew only to 3.36 million barrels. Two separate cargoes of Kazakh Kebco oil departed from Novorossiysk.

A decline in activity is also observed in the Far Eastern directions: nine vessels left the port of Kozmino for the second consecutive week, while only one tanker departed from the Sakhalin-1 terminal instead of three a week earlier. Arctic shipments from Murmansk decreased, while the Baltic ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga somewhat compensated for the overall decline.

Oil prices fall amid supply concerns and Ukraine war talks25.11.25, 09:16 • 2858 views

Weather conditions are beginning to affect logistics: strong storms in the Nakhodka area, near Kozmino, recorded wind gusts that potentially affected the port's operations.

As a result, in the four weeks to November 23, the total value of Russian oil exports fell by approximately $90 million – to $1.13 billion per week, which was the lowest since April 2023.

Russia's oil and gas revenues are plummeting: a 35% drop is possible in November – Reuters calculations24.11.25, 16:04 • 2456 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Reuters
Bloomberg L.P.
India
United States
Ukraine