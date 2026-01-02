$42.350.03
January 1, 01:04 PM • 30401 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 41935 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 37415 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 35994 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 136662 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 136762 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 48776 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 42619 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 36623 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 29587 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Russian Samara attacked by drones: two oil refineries hit - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

On the night of January 2, the Russian city of Samara was attacked by drones. It is likely that the attack UAVs targeted the Novokuibyshevsk and Kuibyshev oil refineries.

Russian Samara attacked by drones: two oil refineries hit - media

On the night of Friday, January 2, the Russian city of Samara was attacked by drones. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is noted that, presumably, the attack UAVs were aimed at two oil refineries - Novokuibyshevsky and Kuibyshevsky.

Samara. There is a first effective hit

- one of the messages says.

Recall

On the night of November 16, the Russian city of Samara was attacked by drones, and a local oil refinery was hit.

General Staff confirmed hit to Saratov and Novokuibyshevsk oil refineries, Samara production station in Russia20.09.25, 09:59 • 10541 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents
Energy