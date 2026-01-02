Russian Samara attacked by drones: two oil refineries hit - media
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of January 2, the Russian city of Samara was attacked by drones. It is likely that the attack UAVs targeted the Novokuibyshevsk and Kuibyshev oil refineries.
On the night of Friday, January 2, the Russian city of Samara was attacked by drones. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.
Details
It is noted that, presumably, the attack UAVs were aimed at two oil refineries - Novokuibyshevsky and Kuibyshevsky.
Samara. There is a first effective hit
Recall
On the night of November 16, the Russian city of Samara was attacked by drones, and a local oil refinery was hit.
