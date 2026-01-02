Russian Samara attacked by drones: two oil refineries hit - media

On the night of Friday, January 2, the Russian city of Samara was attacked by drones. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is noted that, presumably, the attack UAVs were aimed at two oil refineries - Novokuibyshevsky and Kuibyshevsky.

Samara. There is a first effective hit - one of the messages says.

Recall

On the night of November 16, the Russian city of Samara was attacked by drones, and a local oil refinery was hit.

General Staff confirmed hit to Saratov and Novokuibyshevsk oil refineries, Samara production station in Russia