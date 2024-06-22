russian rocket attack damaged buildings in Ivano-Frankivsk
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy rocket fire caused damage to buildings on Beregovaya and Karpatskaya streets in Ivano-Frankivsk, but there were no reports of casualties.
In Ivano-Frankivsk, as a result of enemy rocket fire, damage was recorded. This is reported by the mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk Ruslan Martsinkiv, reports UNN.
Details
Unfortunately, there is damage in Ivano-Frankivsk on Beregovaya and Karpatskaya streets. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties
In addition, the mayor assured that the city will provide compensation to all owners of apartments where windows were broken.
