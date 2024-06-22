$41.340.03
russian rocket attack damaged buildings in Ivano-Frankivsk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42726 views

Enemy rocket fire caused damage to buildings on Beregovaya and Karpatskaya streets in Ivano-Frankivsk, but there were no reports of casualties.

russian rocket attack damaged buildings in Ivano-Frankivsk

In Ivano-Frankivsk, as a result of enemy rocket fire, damage was recorded. This is reported by the mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk Ruslan Martsinkiv, reports UNN.

Details

Unfortunately, there is damage in Ivano-Frankivsk on Beregovaya and Karpatskaya streets. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties

- declared Ruslan Martsinkiv.

In addition, the mayor assured that the city will provide compensation to all owners of apartments where windows were broken.

An Air Alert has been declared in Kiev and a number of Regions22.06.24, 02:58 • 43436 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
Ivano-Frankivsk
