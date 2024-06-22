russian rocket attack damaged buildings in Ivano-Frankivsk

In Ivano-Frankivsk, as a result of enemy rocket fire, damage was recorded. This is reported by the mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk Ruslan Martsinkiv, reports UNN.

Details

Unfortunately, there is damage in Ivano-Frankivsk on Beregovaya and Karpatskaya streets. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties - declared Ruslan Martsinkiv.

In addition, the mayor assured that the city will provide compensation to all owners of apartments where windows were broken.

