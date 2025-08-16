Russian propaganda creates the illusion of capturing settlements - HUR

Russian propaganda is employing a new tactic for spreading disinformation, using staged "captures" of settlements to create an illusion of success on the front. Such videos are used for "victorious" reports to the Kremlin leadership.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Russian propaganda is actively employing a new tactic for spreading disinformation – staged "captures" of settlements to create an illusion of success on the front. For this purpose, the enemy sends small groups with Russian flags ("duos") bypassing the positions of Ukrainian defenders. Some of them manage to infiltrate certain settlements and record short videos that supposedly confirm the "capture" of the territory. - reported the GUR.

The intelligence agency emphasized that such videos are used for "victorious" reports to the Kremlin leadership and for dissemination in the media with the aim of pressuring Ukrainian society.

The day before, the enemy circulated another such video from the village of Andriivka-Klevtsove.

Fighters of the "Russian Volunteer Corps" as part of the "Timur Special Unit" of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and soldiers of the 5th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade demonstrated the real state of affairs in the village, showing the Ukrainian flag in the village.

Recall

Over the course of August 15, 139 combat engagements took place at the front.