Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 95905 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 120548 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 80719 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 76339 views
Trump and Putin met in Alaska
August 15, 06:26 PM • 69095 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 117227 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 209069 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 86653 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 188838 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Russian propaganda creates the illusion of capturing settlements - HUR

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1594 views

Russian propaganda uses staged videos to create the illusion of success at the front. The HUR reports that such videos are used for reports to the Kremlin leadership.

Russian propaganda creates the illusion of capturing settlements - HUR

Russian propaganda is employing a new tactic for spreading disinformation, using staged "captures" of settlements to create an illusion of success on the front. Such videos are used for "victorious" reports to the Kremlin leadership.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Russian propaganda is actively employing a new tactic for spreading disinformation – staged "captures" of settlements to create an illusion of success on the front. For this purpose, the enemy sends small groups with Russian flags ("duos") bypassing the positions of Ukrainian defenders. Some of them manage to infiltrate certain settlements and record short videos that supposedly confirm the "capture" of the territory.

- reported the GUR.

The intelligence agency emphasized that such videos are used for "victorious" reports to the Kremlin leadership and for dissemination in the media with the aim of pressuring Ukrainian society.

The day before, the enemy circulated another such video from the village of Andriivka-Klevtsove.

Fighters of the "Russian Volunteer Corps" as part of the "Timur Special Unit" of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and soldiers of the 5th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade demonstrated the real state of affairs in the village, showing the Ukrainian flag in the village.

Recall

Over the course of August 15, 139 combat engagements took place at the front.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarMultimedia
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine