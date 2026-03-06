$43.810.09
11:26 AM • 2982 views
Politico: EU 'sank' model for Ukraine's accelerated EU accession
10:48 AM • 5726 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
09:57 AM • 10437 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
09:32 AM • 12030 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
09:22 AM • 12079 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
07:00 AM • 11990 views
US and Qatar discuss acquisition of Ukrainian interceptor drones against Iranian "Shaheds" - Reuters
March 5, 11:07 PM • 19591 views
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
March 5, 05:43 PM • 32774 views
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 5, 05:39 PM • 35290 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 5, 12:41 PM • 71805 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Russian prison guard заочно charged with torturing Ukrainian prisoners of war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 584 views

The SBU and the National Police documented the war crimes of Ruslan Kholtobin, an inspector of "correctional colony No. 10" in the Republic of Mordovia. He tortured Ukrainian prisoners of war with electric current, a rubber baton, beat them with his feet, and left them without food.

Russian prison guard заочно charged with torturing Ukrainian prisoners of war

The Security Service and the National Police have documented the war crimes of another Russian who tortured captured Ukrainian soldiers. This was reported by the SBU, writes UNN.

Details

According to the case materials, the perpetrator is a citizen of the Russian Federation, Ruslan Kholtobin, an inspector of "Correctional Colony No. 10" in the Republic of Mordovia.

As the investigation established, in the period from February 2023 to October 2025, the defendant participated in the torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war who were illegally imprisoned in a Russian prison.

- the report says.

It is documented how Kholtobin, during morning and evening rounds of prison cells and solitary confinement, beat the victims with electric current and a rubber baton on various parts of their bodies.

In addition, the Russian regularly kicked the prisoners, exerted psychological pressure on them, and left them without food and water for a long time.

Based on the collected evidence, Security Service investigators заочно informed Kholtobin of suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes).

Despite the fact that the perpetrator is on the territory of the aggressor country, comprehensive measures are underway to find him and bring him to justice.

- added the SBU.

Olga Rozgon

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies