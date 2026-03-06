Russian prison guard заочно charged with torturing Ukrainian prisoners of war

The Security Service and the National Police have documented the war crimes of another Russian who tortured captured Ukrainian soldiers. This was reported by the SBU, writes UNN.

Details

According to the case materials, the perpetrator is a citizen of the Russian Federation, Ruslan Kholtobin, an inspector of "Correctional Colony No. 10" in the Republic of Mordovia.

As the investigation established, in the period from February 2023 to October 2025, the defendant participated in the torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war who were illegally imprisoned in a Russian prison. - the report says.

It is documented how Kholtobin, during morning and evening rounds of prison cells and solitary confinement, beat the victims with electric current and a rubber baton on various parts of their bodies.

In addition, the Russian regularly kicked the prisoners, exerted psychological pressure on them, and left them without food and water for a long time.

Based on the collected evidence, Security Service investigators заочно informed Kholtobin of suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes).

Despite the fact that the perpetrator is on the territory of the aggressor country, comprehensive measures are underway to find him and bring him to justice. - added the SBU.

The head of the Russian torture chamber where journalist Viktoria Roshchina was killed has been заочно (in absentia) notified of suspicion