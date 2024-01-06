Russian occupants attacked Pokrovsk at night, there are victims

At night, on January 6, Russian troops struck twice in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. The administrative building, cars and garages were damaged. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

Details

Pokrovsk is under enemy fire again. Last night, Russians fired twice at the city, hitting the administrative building. A garage and cars are on fire the statement said.

He added that, according to preliminary information, there are no people under the rubble, but there are victims. The consequences of the shelling are currently being established.

