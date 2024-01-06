Russian occupants attacked Pokrovsk at night, there are victims
Kyiv • UNN
Russian forces struck Pokrovsk twice during the night, causing destruction and casualties; the extent of the damage is being assessed.
At night, on January 6, Russian troops struck twice in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. The administrative building, cars and garages were damaged. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.
Details
Pokrovsk is under enemy fire again. Last night, Russians fired twice at the city, hitting the administrative building. A garage and cars are on fire
He added that, according to preliminary information, there are no people under the rubble, but there are victims. The consequences of the shelling are currently being established.
