Russian night attack on Kharkiv: death toll rises to 6
Kyiv • UNN
In Kharkiv, as a result of a night attack by Russian troops , the death toll increased to 6, the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office reported, UNN writes.
Details
"The death toll has risen to 6," the prosecutor's office said.
