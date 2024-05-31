Night attack of the Russian Federation on Kharkiv: the body of another victim was found

In Kharkiv, the body of another person who died as a result of a night strike by Russian troops on a residential building in the Novobavarsky district was found, the search and rescue operation is still ongoing, Mayor Igor Terekhov said on Friday.

Russia's strike on Kharkiv: the death toll has increased to five