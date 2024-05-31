Russia's strike on Kharkiv: the death toll has increased to five

In Kharkiv, another person who died as a result of the Russian strike on the city on the night of May 31 was released from the rubble. This was announced by the chairman of RMA Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.

The death toll increased, and another man's body was released from the rubble. In total, five people were killed during the night of the Russian terrorist attack - written by Sinegubov.

According to him, the rescue and search operation continues. All services are on-site.

Earlier it was reported that four people were killed due to the Russian attack on Kharkiv on the night of May 31.