Russian missile strike on Sumy region: civilian infrastructure damaged

Today, April 23, at about 15:30, the enemy launched a missile strike on the territory of the Korovyn community of the Romensky district. As a result of the enemy's attack, civil infrastructure objects were damaged - reported in the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

It is noted that, according to preliminary data, there are no casualties.

Addition

In the Kherson region, Russian troops have been massively shelling one of the key energy infrastructure enterprises for more than a day and destroyed the energy facility. Currently, energy workers are making efforts to stabilize the situation in Kherson. As a result of the enemy's strike, power outages are possible.

Also, on the night of April 23, Russian invaders launched a massive drone strike on Poltava. As a result of this strike, there are casualties.