Russian missile strike on Kharkiv: number of casualties rises to 19

As a result of the Russian missile attack on Kharkiv, the number of victims has increased to 19, said the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.

Nineteen people were injured. Among them are 18 men and 1 woman. Their age ranges from 20 to 60 years. 4 people are in serious condition. Others - on average - said the head of the RMA.

According to the head of the RMA, two men of about 45 years old were killed.

Recall

Earlier, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov , reportedthat according to preliminary data, Russian troops had twice struck with multiple rocket launchers, in particular, in the Kholodnohirsk district of Kharkiv.