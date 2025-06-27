Russian missile attack in Samar claimed 5 lives

In the city of Samar, Dnipropetrovsk region, the number of victims of the Russian attack has increased to 5 – a man who was injured died in the hospital, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, announced on Friday in Telegram, UNN writes.

A 46-year-old man, wounded during today's missile attack on Samar, died in the hospital. In total, the Russians killed 5 people - Lysak wrote.

He added that as of now, 23 people have been injured. Four of them are in serious condition.

On June 27, explosions rang out in the city of Samar, Dnipropetrovsk region, amid an air raid alarm due to the threat of ballistic missiles.