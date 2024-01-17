Russian military shells 7 communities in Sumy region
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian military reportedly shelled seven settlements in Sumy region 17 times in one day, recording a total of 101 explosions. The attacks were carried out using a variety of methods, including mortar shelling, drone strikes, and cannon artillery.
During the day, the Russian military shelled the territory of Sumy region 17 times, 101 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the military administration, UNN reports.
Details
Bilopilska, Khotynska, Krasnopilska, Shalyhinska, Esmanska, Seredyno-Budska, and Sveska communities were shelled.
Bilopilska community: mortar shelling (9 explosions), FPV attack by a kamikaze drone (1 explosion) and shelling with cannon artillery (7 explosions).
Seredina-Budska community: grenade launcher shelling (29 explosions) and mortar shelling (1 explosion).
Shalyhyne community: mortar shelling (4 explosions).
Sveska community: Russian military dropped 1 mine on the territory of the community.
Khotynska community: mortar shelling (4 explosions).
Krasnopilska community: FPV shelling with a kamikaze drone (1 explosion), mortar shelling (18 explosions), grenade launcher shelling (12 explosions), and two explosives dropped from a UAV were recorded.
Esman community: mortar shelling (7 explosions).
