Russian military shells 7 communities in Sumy region

During the day, the Russian military shelled the territory of Sumy region 17 times, 101 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the military administration, UNN reports.

Details

Bilopilska, Khotynska, Krasnopilska, Shalyhinska, Esmanska, Seredyno-Budska, and Sveska communities were shelled.

Bilopilska community: mortar shelling (9 explosions), FPV attack by a kamikaze drone (1 explosion) and shelling with cannon artillery (7 explosions).

Seredina-Budska community: grenade launcher shelling (29 explosions) and mortar shelling (1 explosion).

Shalyhyne community: mortar shelling (4 explosions).

Sveska community: Russian military dropped 1 mine on the territory of the community.

Khotynska community: mortar shelling (4 explosions).

Krasnopilska community: FPV shelling with a kamikaze drone (1 explosion), mortar shelling (18 explosions), grenade launcher shelling (12 explosions), and two explosives dropped from a UAV were recorded.

Esman community: mortar shelling (7 explosions).

Enemy shelled Sumy region three times during the night: 14 explosions