Enemy shelled Sumy region three times during the night: 14 explosions

On the night of January 16, Sumy region suffered three strikes by Russian troops, which resulted in 14 explosions in three hromadas, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"At night, Russians fired three times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 14 explosions were recorded," the RMA said in a statement on Telegram.

As indicated, Shalyhinska, Seredyno-Budska, and Znob-Novhorodska hromadas were shelled:

Shalyhyne hromada: the enemy fired from mortars - 3 explosions.

Znob-Novhorod hromada: 6 mortar explosions recorded.



Seredyna-Budska hromada: Russians hit with MLRS - 5 explosions.



Recall

In Sumy region, the largest number of cases of enemy saboteurs were detected.

Nayev showed how defensive lines are being equipped in the north