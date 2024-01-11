Nayev showed how defensive lines are being equipped in the north

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 91112 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110640 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 140332 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137793 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176317 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171651 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282914 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178213 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167214 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148838 views

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106808 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 86934 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 39189 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 61397 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 47999 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 91112 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282914 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250501 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235626 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260920 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 47999 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 140332 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106767 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106759 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122862 views
Nayev showed how defensive lines are being equipped in the north

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25880 views

Ukraine is reinforcing its northern defense with engineering barriers and mobile air defense amid threats from Russia, Serhiy Nayev said.

In the north, defensive lines are being actively built and a powerful system of engineering barriers is being created in case of an increasing threat from Russia. This was stated by the Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev, according to UNN.

There is no time to sit idly by. The defense forces are proactive. We are increasing the number and effectiveness of mobile air defense firing groups, and counter-sabotage work is ongoing. But the main thing is that we are building defensive lines and creating a powerful system of engineering barriers

- Nayev wrote on Telegram.

He noted that all this is being done to make Ukrainian citizens feel safe. According to Nayev, additional combat brigades will arrive at the constructed facilities in the future, and take up prepared positions in case of an increased threat.

Nayev said that the defensive lines will be built according to a standardized scheme. Adjustments are made only to the terrain. According to the report, each trench is reinforced with geotextiles, concrete protective structures, dugouts, and firing positions are being equipped. A system of engineering obstacles, both non-explosive and explosive, is formed in front of the stronghold.

Ukrainian air defense has enough ammunition to repel several more powerful russian attacks - Nayev04.01.24, 14:59 • 22032 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

