Ukrainian air defense has enough ammunition to repel several more powerful russian attacks - Nayev

Ukraine currently has enough ammunition to repel several more large-scale russian air strikes. Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev, commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this in a commentary to AFP, UNN reports .

The current situation with man-portable air defense systems for mobile air defense groups is such that there is enough ammunition to withstand the next several powerful attacks - Nayev summarized .

At the same time, he emphasized that these stocks need to be replenished with assistance from Western countries

"In the medium and long term, we need the help of Western countries to replenish our missile stockpile," the lieutenant general admitted.

He also pointed out that, of course, Ukraine would like to receive more missiles for the Patriot air defense systems, as well as the systems themselves.

At the same time, the Joint Forces Commander praised the work of Ukrainian air defense, saying that "our effectiveness was about 90%"

No other air defense system in the world is capable of showing such results, especially in the fight against russia - Nayev emphasized.

On January 2, russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. During the air attack, Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 72 Russian missiles.

Later, it became known that on January 2 in the Northern Operational Zone, it was mobile air defense fire groups that neutralized eight Russian drones and shot down 11 cruise missiles.

