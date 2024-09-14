russian military attack civilians in Kherson region

russian military in Kherson dropped explosives from a drone on a civilian man. In addition, the village of Veletynske was shelled. This was reported by the Kherson RMA, UNN reports.

It is reported that the occupants dropped explosives from a drone on a civilian in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson.

The 32-year-old man sustained mine-blast trauma and contusion. Doctors also diagnosed him with an acute stress reaction. The victim was provided with the necessary assistance and prescribed outpatient treatment.

In addition, the russian military shelled the village of Veletynske.

A 66-year-old woman came under enemy fire. She sustained explosive and craniocerebral injuries, a concussion, and a shrapnel wound to the parietal area. Doctors provided medical aid to the victim on the spot, she refused hospitalization.

