A 67-year-old man exploded on a Russian mine in Kherson region - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
In Beryslav, Kherson region, a 67-year-old local resident exploded on a Russian mine. The head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said that the man had suffered injuries incompatible with life and urged not to visit dangerous areas.
Details
In Beryslav, a local resident was hit by a Russian mine. The 67-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the explosion. My condolences to the family and friends of the deceased
He urged local residents not to visit areas that have not yet been examined by sappers and to report any suspicious objects to the security services.
