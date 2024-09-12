A 67-year-old man exploded on a Russian mine in Kherson region - RMA

In the Kherson region, in Beryslav, a 67-year-old man exploded on a Russian mine . This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

In Beryslav, a local resident was hit by a Russian mine. The 67-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the explosion. My condolences to the family and friends of the deceased - said the head of the RMA.

He urged local residents not to visit areas that have not yet been examined by sappers and to report any suspicious objects to the security services.

Government decides to accelerate humanitarian demining