Government decides to accelerate humanitarian demining

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted a decision that will accelerate humanitarian demining. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, reports UNN.

Another decision of the Government adopted on September 3 will accelerate humanitarian demining. To this end, we are authorizing state-owned enterprises to raise funds from charitable donations from the NBU account for demining, - Shmyhal said.

He noted that Ukroboronprom, in particular, has the technical capabilities for demining. Its involvement in the process will help to clear Ukraine of Russian mine debris faster.

The Cabinet of Ministers has increased the amount of compensation for the cost of demining agricultural land to 100%.