Russian, Israeli and Palestinian flags banned from Euro 2024

In Berlin, the organizers of the main fan zone for Euro 2024 have announced a ban on the flags of Russia, Israel and Palestine, UNN reports citing Berliner Morgenpost.

The 2024 European Championship starts in Germany in a week.

The publication notes that while the whole country hopes for a repeat of the summer fairy tale of 2006, crises such as the war in the Middle East and Ukraine are also felt in Berlin. Therefore, the organizer of the two fan zones in front of the Brandenburg Gate and the Reichstag wants to avoid further conflicts at sporting events.

"All the national flags of the participating countries are of course - that's part of it - allowed. We ask that all other flags be left at home," says Moritz van Dulmen, managing director of the municipal company.

According to him, the European Football Championship is not a place for other types of rallies.

