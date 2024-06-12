Russian, Israeli and Palestinian flags banned from Euro 2024

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 38174 views
01:58 PM • 38174 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135056 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140380 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 231469 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 231469 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169180 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162399 views
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162399 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147092 views
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147092 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215803 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215803 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112849 views
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112849 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202549 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector
March 1, 06:17 AM • 40865 views

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 40865 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 44279 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg
March 1, 07:59 AM • 36711 views

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 36711 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 104319 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104319 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
11:06 AM • 99000 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 99000 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 231464 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 231464 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215801 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 215801 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202547 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 228757 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 216158 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216158 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
11:06 AM • 99000 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 99000 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 104319 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104319 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 156941 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156941 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155785 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159626 views
Russian, Israeli and Palestinian flags banned from Euro 2024

Russian, Israeli and Palestinian flags banned from Euro 2024

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42045 views

The organizers of the main Euro 2024 fan zone in Berlin have announced a ban on the flags of Russia, Israel and Palestine to avoid further conflicts at sporting events.

In Berlin, the organizers of the main fan zone for Euro 2024 have announced a ban on the flags of Russia, Israel and Palestine, UNN reports citing Berliner Morgenpost.

Details

The 2024 European Championship starts in Germany in a week.

The publication notes that while the whole country hopes for a repeat of the summer fairy tale of 2006, crises such as the war in the Middle East and Ukraine are also felt in Berlin. Therefore, the organizer of the two fan zones in front of the Brandenburg Gate and the Reichstag wants to avoid further conflicts at sporting events.

"All the national flags of the participating countries are of course - that's part of it - allowed. We ask that all other flags be left at home," says Moritz van Dulmen, managing director of the municipal company.

According to him, the European Football Championship is  not a place for other types of rallies.

Ukraine defeats Moldova 4-0 in a friendly match on the eve of Euro 202411.06.24, 21:09 • 16749 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SportsPolitics

