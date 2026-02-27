Russian infantry refuses to attack, commanders threaten reprisals - GUR interception

Ukraine's military intelligence has released an intercepted conversation that indicates a critical moral and psychological state within units of the Russian army. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), according to UNN.

Details

The recording reveals a commander rudely attempting to force subordinates to follow orders and go on the offensive.

"Why the *** are you sitting there while the weather is like this?" he addresses the soldiers, expressing indignation at their delay.

According to intelligence, threats of physical violence remain the primary method of influencing personnel.

"You f***ing stupid a**holes, you've f***ing annoyed me already, you're f***ing slow, s***, from you f***ing... already 3 people f***ing carried themselves, and you're sitting there f***ing messing with my head, I've been here for a month f***ing, you'll go to hell if you don't get out of there f***ing, if you don't want to live," the commander hysterically shouts, threatening his subordinates.

The GUR notes that this interception once again demonstrates the dismissive attitude of Russian commanders towards their own servicemen, as well as systemic problems with discipline and motivation in the occupying units.

Intelligence reminded that every Russian serviceman who does not wish to become "cannon fodder" has the opportunity to save their life by using the "I Want to Live" project on Telegram.

Russians are attempting to break through in the Zaporizhzhia direction, having committed approximately 20,000 troops to storm Stepnohirsk. The loss of the city would allow them to shell Zaporizhzhia around the clock.

Recall

The Russians are attempting to break through in the Zaporizhzhia direction, having committed approximately 20,000 troops to storm Stepnohirsk. The loss of the city would allow them to shell Zaporizhzhia around the clock.