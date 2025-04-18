Russian Federation strike on Mykolaiv with UAV of unidentified type: rescuers showed the consequences

A large-scale fire of 700 square meters, which occurred after a Russian drone attack the day before, has been extinguished in Mykolaiv. Rescuers clarified the consequences of the attack and showed photos from the scene. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES).

On the evening of April 17, the enemy struck Mykolaiv with a strike drone, the type of which is being established.

In the evening, the enemy attacked Mykolaiv with a drone of an unidentified type. As a result of the attack, warehouses with household goods of a private enterprise caught fire - the SES said in a statement.

It is noted that due to a significant number of flammable objects, the fire reached a scale of 700 square meters.

"50 rescuers and 9 pieces of equipment were involved in its liquidation," the SES said.

Rescuers reported that despite the difficult conditions, the fire was completely extinguished. There were no deaths or injuries.

Russian troops are preparing new strikes on Ukraine on the eve and after Easter. The National Police is stepping up security for Easter, patrolling near churches and conducting inspections of belongings.

