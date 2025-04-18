$41.220.04
Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump
06:03 PM • 11500 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 57909 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 57041 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 65960 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

April 17, 01:01 PM • 65441 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 17, 12:16 PM • 59711 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

April 17, 11:35 AM • 52577 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
April 17, 09:48 AM • 55732 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 58002 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 77110 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Russian Federation strike on Mykolaiv with UAV of unidentified type: rescuers showed the consequences

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

A fire with an area of 700 sq.m, caused by an enemy drone, was extinguished in Mykolaiv. The fire broke out in warehouses with household goods, 50 rescuers were involved.

Russian Federation strike on Mykolaiv with UAV of unidentified type: rescuers showed the consequences

A large-scale fire of 700 square meters, which occurred after a Russian drone attack the day before, has been extinguished in Mykolaiv. Rescuers clarified the consequences of the attack and showed photos from the scene. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES).

Let us remind you

On the evening of April 17, the enemy struck Mykolaiv with a strike drone, the type of which is being established.

In the evening, the enemy attacked Mykolaiv with a drone of an unidentified type. As a result of the attack, warehouses with household goods of a private enterprise caught fire

- the SES said in a statement.

It is noted that due to a significant number of flammable objects, the fire reached a scale of 700 square meters.

"50 rescuers and 9 pieces of equipment were involved in its liquidation," the SES said.

Rescuers reported that despite the difficult conditions, the fire was completely extinguished. There were no deaths or injuries.

Let us remind you

Russian troops are preparing new strikes on Ukraine on the eve and after Easter. The National Police is stepping up security for Easter, patrolling near churches and conducting inspections of belongings.

Occupants attack Ukraine with "Shahdeds" with poisonous gas: how dangerous is it for civilians17.04.25, 14:41 • 9416 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Mykolaiv
