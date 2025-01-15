Russian Federation spreads fake about sending Ukrainian UAV operators to Sudan - CPJ

The information about the alleged deployment of 30 Ukrainian UAV operators and instructors to Sudan turned out to be fake. The enemy is spreading disinformation using a falsified post from the alleged Facebook page of the head of the public relations department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ilya Yevlash. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, according to UNN.

The fake post claims that Ukrainian trainers and UAV operators are allegedly helping the Sudanese Rapid Support Force. And they arrived there allegedly at the personal invitation of General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, better known as Hamidi - reports the CPJ.

However, there is no such post on the page of the head of the public relations department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the Center for Countering Disinformation, such fakes are specifically used by the aggressor country to discredit Ukraine and undermine its reputation among the international community, especially in Africa. In particular, this is how Russia is trying to divert attention from the crimes it is committing in Africa.

It is also known that Russia plays a significant role in the conflict and acts of violence in Sudan. In particular, this is evidenced by General Hamidi's support of the private military company Wagner, which provided him with significant assistance.

Recall

