The Kremlin has sent a group of young medical students from Yakutia to the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

This time, the so-called "medical landing party" consists not of professional doctors, but of about 30 medical students who gain experience at the expense of the local population.

The chronic shortage of doctors forces the occupiers to look for any way to provide basic medical care. Medical teams brought from different regions of the terrorist country are unable to meet the needs of the entire population. Priority in treatment is given to russian citizens, which leaves local residents alone with a critical situation.

The lack of qualified specialists and the poor quality of medical services only deepen the humanitarian crisis in the temporarily occupied territories. For the local population, it is becoming a matter of survival, as access to proper medical care is actually limited.

